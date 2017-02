LONDON, Sept 28 Shares in British systems engineering group Hightex slumped on Wednesday after the company posted a first-half loss.

Hightex reported a pre-tax loss of 1.3 million euros ($1.8 million) for the six months ending June 30, down from a profit of 636,000 thousand euros a year earlier.

Hightex shares closed some 40 percent lower at 1.595 pence, giving the group a market capitalisation of around 2.8 million pounds.

($1 = 0.733 Euros) (UK equities)