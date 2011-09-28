LONDON, Sept 28 Shares in British technology company developer Angle surged by more than 100 percent on Wednesday after Angle's majority-owned medical diagnostics company Parsortix made a major breakthrough.

Angle said Parsortix had validated that its cell separation device can capture cancer cells added to blood.

"These findings, along with encouraging discussions we have had with leading cancer experts, reinforce our view that Parsortix's cancer diagnostic has the potential to meet a key medical requirement and offers an outstanding commercial opportunity for Angle," said Angle Chief Executive Andrew Newland.

Angle shares surged higher and ended the day up 129.5 percent at 64.25 pence, giving the company a market capitalisation of roughly 20 million pounds ($31 million).

($1 = 0.639 British Pounds) (UK equities)