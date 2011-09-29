Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

PGE

Poland's top utility PGE plans to invest 10 billion zlotys ($3.1 billion) annually between 2013 and 2015, daily Parkiet reported, quoting PGE CEO Tomasz Zadroga.

KGHM

Herbert Wirth, head of Europe's No.2 copper producer KGHM , reiterated in an interview for daily Parkiet the state-controlled miner aims at a record 9.6 billion zloty net profit in 2011.

GPW WANTS TGE

The Warsaw Stock Exchange operator GPW filed a binding bid for for the power echange Towarowa Gielda Energii (TGE), GPW said late on Wednesday.

POLLS

Poland's ruling centre-right Civic Platform (PO) party enjoys the support of 34 percent of Poles, or five percentage points more than its key rival, before a parliamentary election on Oct. 9, a survey by MB SMG/KRC for TVN24 channel showed on Thursday.

NOTE - For a diary of forthcoming events see and a calendar of east European economic indicators see .

For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX ($1 = 3.255 Polish Zlotys)