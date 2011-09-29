Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
PGE
Poland's top utility PGE plans to invest 10
billion zlotys ($3.1 billion) annually between 2013 and 2015,
daily Parkiet reported, quoting PGE CEO Tomasz Zadroga.
KGHM
Herbert Wirth, head of Europe's No.2 copper producer KGHM
, reiterated in an interview for daily Parkiet the
state-controlled miner aims at a record 9.6 billion zloty net
profit in 2011.
GPW WANTS TGE
The Warsaw Stock Exchange operator GPW filed a
binding bid for for the power echange Towarowa Gielda Energii
(TGE), GPW said late on Wednesday.
POLLS
Poland's ruling centre-right Civic Platform (PO) party
enjoys the support of 34 percent of Poles, or five percentage
points more than its key rival, before a parliamentary election
on Oct. 9, a survey by MB SMG/KRC for TVN24 channel showed on
Thursday.
