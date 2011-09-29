* Adds press digest

CBANK RATE MEETING

Romania's central bank holds rate-setting meeting.

ROMANIA C.BANK TO KEEP RATES FLAT, CUTS SEEN IN Q1 2012

All 16 analysts polled by Reuters see the central bank holding rates at a record low of 6.25 percent at its meeting on Sept. 29 and at the last meeting this year in November.

CEE MARKETS-FX, BONDS WEAKER IN VOLATILE MARKET

Central European currencies fell on Wednesday in a volatile market, taking their cue from rapidly shifting perceptions about whether euro zone policymakers can get to grips with their debt crisis and stave off a Greek bankruptcy.

PETROM

Romania's top oil and gas company Petrom , controlled by Austria's OMV , is in talks to sell about 130 petrol stations it holds in Romania, almost a quarter of its total gas stations, to Serbian oil firm NIS, majority owned by Russia's Gazprom Neft , market sources said.

REPO TENDER

The central bank injected 2.5 billion lei at an average of 6.25 percent at a one-week repo tender on Wednesday. One bank participated in the tender.

POWER PRICE

Power prices will not be hiked for now because of lower electricity output from state-owned hydro power producer Hidroelectrica, Environment Minister Laszlo Borbely said.

