(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are his own)

By Jeff Glekin

LONDON, Sept 29 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Tata Motors (TAMO.NS) is in no rush to replace its CEO, who stepped down on Sept. 9. It is not the only gap at India’s largest auto maker. Shares in the firm, which also owns Jaguar and Land Rover, trade at a big discount to peers. A new CEO might find value by integrating the business more fully.

Tata Motors’ market value has slumped 30 percent over the past six months. Its enterprise value sits at a paltry 3.2 times estimates of 2012 EBITDA, based on data from InFinancials. The equivalent number for Askhok Leyland, an Indian competitor, is 6.3. JLR is perhaps better compared to BMW (BMWG.DE) which has a ratio of 7.6.

The market values Tata Motors at around $10 billion. Yet JLR alone would be worth around $13 billion if its value matched its peer group. The rest of Tata Motors may fetch $7 billion if it was put on a par with its other Indian automakers. True, it is easy to miss important differences of detail when drawing parallels such as this. But is Tata Motors really worth no more than half that which peer comparisons suggest it could be?

Concerns over JLR’s future sales in the UK and US in light of the current economic climate partly explain the share price discount. Given the level at which shares in the firm trade, a demerger can’t be ruled out. There were rumors earlier this year that JLR might be listed separately in London. But the alternative is to work harder at finding real benefits of running the two units together. Costs shared in development of new engine technology and in building markets in other emerging economies –- especially China -– are a start, but no more than that.

Tata acquired JLR in 2008. It deserves credit for returning the upmarket marques to profit. And the 1.15 billion pounds Tata paid Ford now looks like a bargain. But instead of soft peddling on replacing Forster and running the two units as parallel concerns, Tata ought to step up the search for a new CEO. And fight harder for the synergy benefits that underpinned the logic of the JLR purchase in the first place.

<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

Get Breakingviews alerts directly to your inbox three times a day. To sign up click here: www.breakingviews.com/TOPNewsSubscription

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

CONTEXT NEWS

-- Carl-Peter Forster, chief executive of Tata Motors, India’s largest automotive manufacturer, resigned on Sept.9. The firm said Forster resigned due to "unavoidable personal circumstances.” He remains a non-executive member of the Tata Motors board.

-- Luxury car maker Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), part of Indian group Tata Motors said on Sept. 19 that it will invest 355 million pounds on a new engine plant in central England. The UK fought off competition from India to host the site of the new investment, said Mike Wright, executive director at Jaguar Land Rover.

-- Outgoing CEO, Carl-Peter Forster, is credited with reviving the fortunes of JLR. The unit turned a loss after tax of 306 million pounds in 2008-09 into profit after tax of 1.04bn pounds in 2010-11. It now accounts for nearly 80 percent of Tata Motor’s profit. In spite of this, Tata Motor’s shares have fallen over 30 percent over the past six months.

-- Reuters: India's Tata Motors CEO resigns after less than 2 years [ID:nL3E7KC0B2]

(Editing by Robert Cole and David Evans)

((jeff.glekin@thomsonreuters.com)) Keywords: BREAKINGVIEWS TATA/

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.