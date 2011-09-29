HELSINKI, Sept 29 Finnish airline Finnair said on Thursday it plans to cut around 155 jobs and reduce spending in areas like marketing and procurement in an attempt to boost its profitability.

Finnair said the job cuts, part of is plan to reduce annual costs by 140 million euros ($190 million) by 2014, will come from finance, human resources, and IT.

"These plans are painful to carry out, but Finnair simply has to change to be able to meet the increasingly tougher competition and take our share of the market growth," Chief Executive Mika Vehvilainen said in a statement.

In August, when publishing its second-quarter results, Finnair said it would likely remain in the red for the full year, although it expects a profit in the second half of this year. ($1=0.735 Euros) (Reporting by Terhi Kinnunen; Editing by Mike Nesbit)