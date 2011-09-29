HELSINKI, Sept 29 Finnish airline Finnair
said on Thursday it plans to cut around 155 jobs and
reduce spending in areas like marketing and procurement in an
attempt to boost its profitability.
Finnair said the job cuts, part of is plan to reduce annual
costs by 140 million euros ($190 million) by 2014, will come
from finance, human resources, and IT.
"These plans are painful to carry out, but Finnair simply
has to change to be able to meet the increasingly tougher
competition and take our share of the market growth," Chief
Executive Mika Vehvilainen said in a statement.
In August, when publishing its second-quarter results,
Finnair said it would likely remain in the red for the full
year, although it expects a profit in the second half of this
year.
($1=0.735 Euros)
(Reporting by Terhi Kinnunen; Editing by Mike Nesbit)