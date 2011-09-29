ISTANBUL, Sept 29 The first hearing of a lawsuit
filed by Cukurova Holding to block a planned extraordinary
general meeting of Turkcell , Turkey's largest mobile
phone network operator, will be held in the first week of
October, shareholder TeliaSonera said.
Aside from asking the court to cancel the Turkcell EGM due
on Oct. 12, Cukurova also wants the agenda erased, even if the
court allows the meeting to go ahead.
The lawsuit is a bid to stave off a fresh attempt by
Cukurova's Nordic and Russian partners to oust Turkcell's
chairman.
"The first hearing of Cukurova's lawsuit to cancel the EGM
will be held within the first week of October," TeliaSonera's
Erim Taylanlar told reporters in Istanbul.
Cukurova Chairman Mehmet Emin Karamehmet, who founded
Turkcell in the mid-1990s, has been locked in disputes with
partners TeliaSonera and Altimo, the telecoms arm of
Russia's Alfa Group, since 2005.
As the boardroom struggle intensified in recent months, the
Turkcell share price wilted, and has lost 18 percent since the
start of the year, compared with a 15 percent drop in the
Istanbul bourse's benchmark index.
TeliaSonera, which has the largest direct and indirect stake
amounting to 37 percent, and Altimo, which has a 13.22 percent
indirect stake, say Turkcell Chairman Colin Williams is not
truly independent and sides with Cukurova.
Williams is the designated independent board member, while
Cukurova, TeliaSonera and Altimo each have two seats on the
seven-member board.
Though Cukurova owns just 14 percent of Turkcell, its stake
carries controlling rights because of a complex management
structure.
At a previous EGM on Aug. 11, Turkcell shareholders voted
against giving approval for a 2010 dividend and other agenda
items.
(Reporting by Evren Ballim; Writing by Ece Toksabay)