HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on Feb. 7 at 7:35 P.M. EST/0035 GMT
Feb 7 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday:
LONDON, Sept 29 (IFR) - Deutsche Bank is poised to bring the first senior financial bond from a European bank in three months, and has already drawn orders of more than a EUR1bn, the bank said on Thursday.
Guidance on the two-year euro-denominated floating rate note is Euribor plus 100bp area.
Deutsche Bank is the sole lead. (Reporting by Aimee Donnellan, IFR Markets)
Feb 7 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday:
BUENOS AIRES, Feb 7 A federal judge in Argentina will request information from Brazil and Switzerland to determine if President Mauricio Macri's spy chief received bribe money from a builder in 2013, state-run news agency Telam reported on Tuesday.
* Announces reinsurance of £957 million of RSA'S legacy U.K. employer's liability business