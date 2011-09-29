BRIEF-Enstar Group announces reinsurance of £957 mln of RSA's legacy U.K. employer's liability business
* Announces reinsurance of £957 million of RSA'S legacy U.K. employer's liability business
DUBLIN, Sept 29 The Irish state-run agency responsible for winding down billions of euros of bad property loans says it has received strong expressions of interest in Irish commercial property, particularly from foreign investors.
There has been "strong indicative interest" from investors in the sector, the chief executive of Ireland's state-run National Asset Management Agency Brendan McDonagh said on Thursday.
"International investors look to Ireland as a recovery story where they believe there may be value and opportunity," McDonagh said in a speech.
"The recent improvement in Irish bond yields is very much a welcome development which differentiates Ireland from other peripheral nations," he said. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Susan Fenton)
WELLINGTON, Feb 8 New Zealand's finance minister said on Monday that the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) will understake a cost-benefit analysis of debt-to-income (DTI) limits aimed at reducing the risks of house price growth.
* Elliott International L.P. reports open market purchase of 34,000 shares of Arconic's common stock at $26.3554 per share on Feb 7 - SEC Filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2kjJSrW] Further company coverage: