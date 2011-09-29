DUBLIN, Sept 29 The Irish state-run agency responsible for winding down billions of euros of bad property loans says it has received strong expressions of interest in Irish commercial property, particularly from foreign investors.

There has been "strong indicative interest" from investors in the sector, the chief executive of Ireland's state-run National Asset Management Agency Brendan McDonagh said on Thursday.

"International investors look to Ireland as a recovery story where they believe there may be value and opportunity," McDonagh said in a speech.

"The recent improvement in Irish bond yields is very much a welcome development which differentiates Ireland from other peripheral nations," he said. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Susan Fenton)