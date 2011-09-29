ZURICH, Sept 29 The Swiss parliament approved a plan to make banks UBS UBSN.VX and Credit Suisse CSGN.VX hold more capital than foreign rivals in order to shore them up in the event of another financial crisis.

On Thursday the lower house backed the government's bill, that will force the two banks to hold equity Tier 1 capital of at least 10 percent, compared with 7 percent under the Basel III industry rules. It passed the upper house in June.[ID:nLDE75D27C]

"The risks to the taxpayer can be minimized with this proposal," Finance Minister Eveline Widmer-Schlumpf told the lower house.

After the Swiss government had to bail out UBS to the tune of billions of francs following its exposure to the U.S. sub-prime debt disaster, it pushed for tough new rules to prevent any future bank collapse.

The bank's announcement two weeks ago that a rogue trader had run up a $2.3 billion loss at UBS strengthened support for the plans, which had been pushed back and forth in parliament.

Both UBS and the powerful right-wing Swiss People's Party

(SVP) had warned the plan would make big Swiss banks less competitive than their foreign rivals, and critics also said it could raise the cost of domestic lending.

But the Swiss National Bank, which was a big proponent of the new standards, termed the criticisms "exaggerated and largely unfounded". [ID:nLDE74G2B4]

The law, which must undergo a final seal of approval on Friday, is due to take effect from early 2012.

It will also require UBS and Credit Suisse to hold a further 9 percent in other forms of capital, such as contingent convertible (CoCo) bonds, lifting the total capital ratio to a hefty 19 percent.

Parliament adjourns on Friday ahead of national elections on OCtober 23.

(Reporting by Catherine Bosley; Editing by Sophie Walker)

