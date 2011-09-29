LONDON, Sept 29 Sterling moved higher against the dollar and the euro on Thursday after a Swiss National Bank official said the central bank may increase the proportion of sterling in its portfolio in a year's time. .

Sterling rose to a one-week high $1.5716 from around $1.5625 while the euro fell to a session low of 86.76 pence .

The SNB has put a floor on the euro/Swiss franc pair at 1.20 francs and has said it will do whatever it can to protect that. Many in the market had been speculating that the SNB would buy core euro zone government debt with the euros it will be mopping up to defend the level.

(Reporting by Anirban Nag)