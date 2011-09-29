(Adds quotes, details)

LAGOS, Sept 29 Nigeria's FCMB said on Thursday it had won shareholders' approval to buy rescued rival Finbank , paving the way for Finbank to recapitalise ahead of a central bank September deadline.

"We've got shareholders' consent for the combination of the business with Finbank," FCMB's communication director, Kenny Aliu, told Reuters, adding that the merged institution would have a combined network of over 250 branches.

FCMB, a wholesale bank, aims to expand into the retail segment of the market via its merger with Finbank, Aliu said, explaining the rationale for the combination.

He said he was confident that shareholders of Finbank, who were also meeting on Thursday at Nigeria's capital city Abuja, will approve the deal.

Financial details of the merger were not discussed at the FCMB meeting, but banking sources told Reuters that Finbank shareholders would get one new share for every 60 held in the enlarged FCMB post-merger, citing the scheme of merger document. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha and Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Will Waterman)