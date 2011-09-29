(Adds quotes, details)
LAGOS, Sept 29 Nigeria's FCMB said on
Thursday it had won shareholders' approval to buy rescued rival
Finbank , paving the way for Finbank to recapitalise
ahead of a central bank September deadline.
"We've got shareholders' consent for the combination of the
business with Finbank," FCMB's communication director, Kenny
Aliu, told Reuters, adding that the merged institution would
have a combined network of over 250 branches.
FCMB, a wholesale bank, aims to expand into the retail
segment of the market via its merger with Finbank, Aliu said,
explaining the rationale for the combination.
He said he was confident that shareholders of Finbank, who
were also meeting on Thursday at Nigeria's capital city Abuja,
will approve the deal.
Financial details of the merger were not discussed at the
FCMB meeting, but banking sources told Reuters that Finbank
shareholders would get one new share for every 60 held in the
enlarged FCMB post-merger, citing the scheme of merger document.
(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha and Oludare Mayowa; Editing by
Will Waterman)