* Reinsurers absorb 62 pct of Australia/NZ losses - Aon

* Total Australia/NZ catastrophe loss A$25.6 bln - Aon

LONDON, Sept 29 Reinsurers have absorbed nearly two thirds of the insured losses caused over the past year by earthquakes, floods and storms in New Zealand and Australia, reinsurance broker Aon Benfield said on Thursday.

The reinsurance industry picked up A$16 billion ($15.8 billion) of the estimated A$25.6 billion in insurance claims generated by two earthquakes in New Zealand, flooding and tropical cyclones in Queensland, and a hailstorm in Perth, the broker said.

"It is clear that the negative impact on consumers and businesses from these recent losses has been lessened because of the role reinsurers played in assuming losses from the region's insurers," said Aon Benfield's Asia Pacific head Malcolm Steingold.

The first half of 2011 ranks as the insurance industry's costliest six months ever after a spate of catastrophes led by the March 11 Japanese earthquake and tsunami resulted in $70 billion in claims, according to reinsurer Swiss Re .

But reinsurers have been spared the worst because low levels of reinsurance among Japan's primary insurers limited their exposure to the Japanese quake, easily the worst disaster so far this year, causing $40 billion of claims. ($1 = 1.011 Australian Dollars) (Reporting by Myles Neligan)