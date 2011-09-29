(Adds official confirmation)

MADRID, Sept 29 Spanish energy sector regulator CNE will not investigate a pact formed between oil group Repsol's core shareholders Spanish builder Sacyr and Mexico's state-owned oil firm Pemex, it said on Thursday.

Last month, Sacyr and Pemex formed a voting alliance in Repsol, where they have a combined 29 percent, to boost their influence in the Spanish oil company.

Repsol said earlier this week its board had asked Sacyr and Pemex not to put into effect the pact.

Sacyr and Pemex have called for a separation of the roles of chairman and chief executive at Repsol. The company currently combines the two in a single executive chairman, a post held by Antonio Brufau. (Reporting By Andres Gonzalez)