LONDON/BRASILIA, Sept 29 Brazil will return to the helm of the International Coffee Organization, which on Thursday named a senior agriculture official from the world's top coffee growing country as its executive director.

Roberio Oliveira Silva, 48, director for coffee at Brazil's agriculture ministry, was appointed to the job by consensus after his Mexican rival withdrew, an ICO official said.

"We will increase cooperation between producing countries and work for the increase of coffee consumption," Silva, who drinks strong espresso, told Reuters by telephone. He said his start date had yet to be determined.

"Brazil holds the IOC in high regard. We will work with all producing and consuming countries," he said.

The London-based International Coffee Organization was founded in 1963 and comprises of exporting and importing nations. It seeks to ensure the crop stays financially viable for producers, pushes for higher quality standards and aims to reduce the environmental impact of coffee cultivation.

A source at the agriculture ministry in Brazil earlier told Reuters Silva's appointment was sealed after his rival, Mexico's Rodolfo Trampe, who heads a producers' association there, pulled out of the race, leaving no other contenders.

Trampe confirmed to Reuters he had withdrawn from the race and would hold a press conference on Friday.

As well as his native Portuguese, Silva's CV states he is a fluent speaker of English and Spanish and highlights experience in negotiating and an ability to find consensus among parties representing conflicting national interests.

He holds a Bachelor's degree in economics from Brazil's Federal University of Minas Gerais and is a member of a World Bank committee that seeks mechanisms to deal with volatility of commodity prices.

Brazil had largely monopolized the leadership of the organization throughout its history until Colombia's Nestor Osorio served for eight years before leaving in 2010 to become ambassador for his country at the United Nations.

ICO member governments represent 97 percent of world coffee production and over 80 percent of world consumption.

Silva told Reuters in an interview earlier this year that one of his priority's if elected, would be to help improve availability and quality of data on coffee production from less developed producing nations.

Silva was secretary general of the Association of Coffee Producing Countries (ACPC) from 1994-2002 in London, where his new role will also be based. He also served as secretary general of the Brazil's Federation of Coffee Exporters.

According to recent custom, appointment to the top job at the ICO have been for five years and may be renewed.

