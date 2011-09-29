NAPLES, Italy, Sept 29 The Italian supreme court has annuled the decision of a lower court which ruled against a new seizure of Impregilo assets to the tune of around 245 million euros ($334 million), a legal source said on Thursday.

"The Cassazione (supreme court) has sent the case back to the Riesame (lower court) for revaluation," the source said.

The court has so far not provided any motivation for its ruling, the source added.

Naples prosecutors had appealed to the supreme court against the Riesame ruling with a view to obtaining a new seizure of Impregilo assets, claiming that the lower court had not explained well enough its ruling, another legal source said.

Impregilo could not be immediately reached. ($1 = 0.733 Euros) (Reporting By Laura Viggiano, writing by Stephen Jewkes)