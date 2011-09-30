Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
DEBT SUPPLY
Poland's finance ministry to publish debt supply for the
last three months of 2011. The supply is expected at around 1300
GMT.
KGHM , NETIA
Europe's No. 2 copper miner, agreed to sell phone operator
Dialog to its larger rival for 944 million zlotys ($292.2
million) as part of a sell-off of its telecoms assets.
EURO ZONE
Germany's approval on Thursday of a beefed-up bailout fund
means the 17-nation euro zone is on track to complete the
ratification process by mid-October, the Eurogroup's chairman
Jean-Claude Juncker tells Reuters in Poland.
