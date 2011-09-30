Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

DEBT SUPPLY

Poland's finance ministry to publish debt supply for the last three months of 2011. The supply is expected at around 1300 GMT.

KGHM , NETIA

Europe's No. 2 copper miner, agreed to sell phone operator Dialog to its larger rival for 944 million zlotys ($292.2 million) as part of a sell-off of its telecoms assets.

EURO ZONE

Germany's approval on Thursday of a beefed-up bailout fund means the 17-nation euro zone is on track to complete the ratification process by mid-October, the Eurogroup's chairman Jean-Claude Juncker tells Reuters in Poland.

NOTE - For a diary of forthcoming events see and a calendar of east European economic indicators see .

For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX