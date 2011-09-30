LONDON, Sept 30 (IFR) - The three-month European senior unsecured drought finally came to an end this week with two deals launched for Deutsche Bank and ABN Amro, but while the issuance was welcomed, syndicate bankers said the market is still a long way away from being fully recovered.

ABN Amro is set to price a euro two-year FRN later on Friday via ABN, Barclays Capital, Citi and Deutsche Bank. The issuer started the process with initial price thoughts of 130bp area over Euribor and set official guidance in line with that level.

According to a syndicate official on the deal, response from investors has been good so far, which should allow ABN Amro to reach its target size of EUR500m.

"The orders are not huge but they are coming in," he said. "It's never going to have a multiple oversubscription but it should be fine."

Bankers estimate the new issue premium to be around 20bp, which is slightly more than Deutsche Bank paid yesterday.

"This doesn't look like a giveaway but just like the Deutsche deal, it's what the market needs," said a syndicate banker away from the deal. "Investors have said that they don't want the new issue premium to be so big that they have to mark their portfolio wider but it needs to be enough for them to be comfortable in getting involved."

RIGHT BALANCE

ABN follows hot on the heels of Deutsche Bank, which finally ended the senior drought and soothed fears that the market would stay shut after a dismal third quarter of no benchmark issues.

The issuer opened books yesterday morning for a two-year FRN with pricing thoughts of 100bp area over Euribor. An encouraging response from investors who put in EUR1.8bn of orders meant that the EUR1.5bn deal priced at 98bp, offering a 15bp new issue premium.

"Given the lack of recent bank issuance, it was difficult to know what the right premium was," said Jonathan Blake, global head of issuance at Deutsche Bank. "We ended up paying a 15bp concession, a level at which investors were happy to participate."

The transaction is the first senior deal to reach the EUR1bn mark since a EUR1.5bn 18-month FRN for ING priced in June.

"Looking at our experience over recent years, it has generally been a good idea to take advantage of the markets when they are open," said Blake.

"We were the first to access the market in August 2007 when the crisis began and we feel it is prudent to take advantage of funding opportunities, despite the wider spread environment. After three days of stability, now felt like an ideal time," he added.

"Given that nothing was issued over the last 85 days, we felt that something more defensive such as a two-year FRN made sense," said Blake. "Also, we have done a lot of long-dated funding this year and are at the upper end of our three to five year duration target."

The issue will effectively reduce the borrower's 2012 funding programme.

REAL TEST STILL TO COME

Bankers away from the deal were quick to praise the issue.

"We couldn't have wished for a better outcome," said a head of FIG syndicate. "The market was always there, it was just a matter of waiting for someone to do something. It's great that Deutsche got out there and proved it. Also, a 15bp new issue premium was great, especially in the context of what corporate issuers have been paying."

He added that while the list of names that could access the market was longer than it was two weeks ago, a full reopening of the sector was still some way away.

"The pricing differential between senior and covered is still too skewed in favour of covered bonds," he said "even though the latter has not covered itself in glory this week."

Meanwhile, a head of syndicate also praised the issue but said that investors were still wary of the asset-class.

"They got a EUR1.8bn book which is solid and it's great to have a deal out there," he said. "However, this was a short-dated deal and the real test will come when we see a five-year fixed. Also, Deutsche doing a deal is not indicate of what other issuers in other jurisdictions can do."

He added that investors were not desperate to add to their FIG exposure right now. "While FIG forms a big part of the indices and investors have got to track them, they're not desperate to add and if anything, they are more trying to reduce exposure. Also, while the current valuations might look attractive on a historical basis and there might be some upside, the potential downside, if the Eurozone sovereign crisis does not get solved, is immense."

The pricing on Deutsche was much wider than its two-year FRN launched in February which came at 45bp over Euribor for EUR2bn.

Markit's senior index, while trading a lot tighter than it did a week ago, at 261bp versus 325bp, it still at stressed levels. The index hit a tight of 120bp in April this year. (Reporting by Helene Durand, Editing by Julian Baker)