MADRID, Sept 30 The following Spanish stocks may
be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch
for their accuracy:
REPSOL , SACYR
Spanish energy sector regulator CNE will not investigate a
pact formed between oil group Repsol's core shareholders Spanish
builder Sacyr and Mexico's state-owned oil firm Pemex, it said
on Thursday.
For a full story, see
Separately, Expanion cited sources close to Pemex as saying
that Repsol is considering temporarily suspending the voting
rights of Sacyr and the Mexican oil firm, while Cinco Dias said
Sacyr has asked its creditor banks for a three-year extension on
the 4.9 billion euro loan used to buy its Repsol stake.
LA CAIXA
La Caixa said it has signed a contract to acquire
Barcelona-based Bankpime's banking and investment fund business
for 16 million euros cash.
SANTANDER
The second day of the bank's investor and analyst conference
in London. On Thursday, CEO Alfredo Saenz said the bank is
comfortable with capital levels but said it would take three
years for profits to return to normal.
For a full story, see
