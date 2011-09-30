MADRID, Sept 30 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

REPSOL , SACYR

Spanish energy sector regulator CNE will not investigate a pact formed between oil group Repsol's core shareholders Spanish builder Sacyr and Mexico's state-owned oil firm Pemex, it said on Thursday.

For a full story, see

Separately, Expanion cited sources close to Pemex as saying that Repsol is considering temporarily suspending the voting rights of Sacyr and the Mexican oil firm, while Cinco Dias said Sacyr has asked its creditor banks for a three-year extension on the 4.9 billion euro loan used to buy its Repsol stake.

LA CAIXA

La Caixa said it has signed a contract to acquire Barcelona-based Bankpime's banking and investment fund business for 16 million euros cash.

SANTANDER

The second day of the bank's investor and analyst conference in London. On Thursday, CEO Alfredo Saenz said the bank is comfortable with capital levels but said it would take three years for profits to return to normal.

