PARIS, Sept 30 Potential bidders for the private equity unit of French insurer Axa have been asked to submit first offers early next week, French and British newspapers said on Friday.

Private equity firms Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & CO and BlackRock are among a handful of bidders that have been asked to submit first offers early next week for Axa Private Equity, The Financial Times said, citing people close to the situation.

French newspaper La Tribune, which recently said that French investment company Eurazeo , KKR, and Carlyle could be among potential bidders, said French authorities were closely watching the sale.

Axa Private Equity officials were scheduled to meet French authorities on Monday at the Elysee palace, a day before the deadline for submitting the bids, the paper said, which did not cite a specific source.

Both Axa and the Elysee declined to comment.

Axa confirmed on Wednesday that it was exploring the possible sale of its private equity unit but said there was no guarantee the process would lead to a transaction.

AXA said the "strategic review" of the unit was in a "preliminary stage."

Europe's No. 2 insurer said it still sees private equity as an attractive investment class for its assets.

Reuters and other media reported last week that AXA was considering a sale of the private equity unit, which has 20 billion euros ($27.3 billion) under management.

One source told Reuters the unit could be worth as much as $1.5 billion, while others said it was likely to fetch substantially less. (Reporting By Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)