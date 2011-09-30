* Tender offer extended to Oct. 14

ZURICH, Sept 30 Swiss drugs industry supplier Lonza LONN.VX has extended its offer for U.S. group Arch Chemicals ARJ.N as it seeks to close a $1.2 billion deal that would make it the world's largest player in the microbial control market.

Lonza said on Friday it would extend its tender offer to Oct. 14, adding Arch shareholders have tendered or instructed to be tendered a total of 38 percent of Arch's outstanding shares.

In July, Lonza agreed to pay $47.20 per Arch share, saying it could make annual cost synergies of at least $50 million by the second year and the deal was expected to be earnings per share accretive in the first year.

Also in July, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filed an insider-trading lawsuit accusing three Swiss asset managers of suspicious trading in Arch shares before the company agreed to the takeover.

The SEC said the three -- Compania Internacional Financiera SA, Coudree Capital Gestion SA and Chartwell Asset Management Services -- made millions of dollars in profits when they sold the shares after the announcement.

