WARSAW, Sept 30 Poland's No.2 telecoms group Netia sees 106 million zlotys ($33 million) in annual synergies from its 1.04 billion zloty takeovers of rivals Dialog and Crowley Point Data Poland, the group said in presentation slides on Friday.

Netia, valued at 1.9 billion zlotys, agreed on Thursday to buy its rival, Europe's No.2 copper producer KGHM's telephone arm Dialog.

Dialog is a provider of telecoms services to corporate clients Crowley Data Poland for 944 million and 100 million zlotys, respectively.

"We assume that the process of integrating and creating the new Netia will take up to two years, with most of the synergies to be achieved in the first 12 months after the deal is closed," Netia said.

The group calculated that if the group was intact for the whole 2011, it could book sales of 2.25 billion zlotys with its core EBITDA profit at 561 million -- both around 40 percent more than the current Netia full-year forecasts.

The revenue would still equal less than a third of the first-half sales and less then the targetted 2011 free cash flow at Netia's top rival, France Telecom owned incumbent operator TPSA .

"(This is a) long-awaited and very positive set of news for Netia, likely boosting its share price by some 13 percent," BZ WBK analyst Pawel Puchalski said in his comment.

Netia has long had its sights on loss-making Dialog, which KGHM put up for sale as part of its sell-out of telecom assets, which earlier this year also included the joint sale of its stake in Poland's No.2 mobile operator Polkomtel .

The operator has until June 30, 2012 to receive permission for the acquisition from the Polish competition watchdog UOKiK.

Netia said in a separate statement it had taken a loan of 650 million zlotys from Rabobank , BNP Paribas , BRE Bank and Raiffaisen to help fund the purchase. ($1 = 3.231 Polish Zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)