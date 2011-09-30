WARSAW, Sept 30 Poland's No.2 telecoms group
Netia sees 106 million zlotys ($33 million) in annual
synergies from its 1.04 billion zloty takeovers of rivals Dialog
and Crowley Point Data Poland, the group said in presentation
slides on Friday.
Netia, valued at 1.9 billion zlotys, agreed on Thursday to
buy its rival, Europe's No.2 copper producer KGHM's
telephone arm Dialog.
Dialog is a provider of telecoms services to corporate
clients Crowley Data Poland for 944 million and 100 million
zlotys, respectively.
"We assume that the process of integrating and creating the
new Netia will take up to two years, with most of the synergies
to be achieved in the first 12 months after the deal is closed,"
Netia said.
The group calculated that if the group was intact for the
whole 2011, it could book sales of 2.25 billion zlotys with its
core EBITDA profit at 561 million -- both around 40 percent more
than the current Netia full-year forecasts.
The revenue would still equal less than a third of the
first-half sales and less then the targetted 2011 free cash flow
at Netia's top rival, France Telecom owned incumbent
operator TPSA .
"(This is a) long-awaited and very positive set of news for
Netia, likely boosting its share price by some 13 percent," BZ
WBK analyst Pawel Puchalski said in his comment.
Netia has long had its sights on loss-making Dialog, which
KGHM put up for sale as part of its sell-out of telecom assets,
which earlier this year also included the joint sale of its
stake in Poland's No.2 mobile operator Polkomtel .
The operator has until June 30, 2012 to receive permission
for the acquisition from the Polish competition watchdog UOKiK.
Netia said in a separate statement it had taken a loan of
650 million zlotys from Rabobank , BNP Paribas
, BRE Bank and Raiffaisen to help
fund the purchase.
($1 = 3.231 Polish Zlotys)
(Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)