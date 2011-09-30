PARIS, Sept 30 French nuclear company Areva would sell its 26 percent stake in French nickel group Eramet if it had the go-ahead of its top shareholder, the French state, Areva's chief executive said in a newspaper interview.

"If the state gives its approval, yes we would," Luc Oursel told the Wall Street Journal.

The French government owns just under 90 percent of Areva.

The paper said that analysts believe sovereign wealth funds or even EDF could be interested in investing in the mining business.

Oursel, who replaced long-serving Anne Lauvergeon in June at the helm of world's biggest nuclear reactor builder, said he would prefer an industrial partner invested in Areva's mining business.

Areva has grouped its mining business into one subsidiary, a move orchestrated by the French state that makes it easier for an outside investor to take a stake, the paper said. (Reporting By Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)