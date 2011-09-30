LONDON, Sept 30 (IFR) - ABN Amro Bank NV opened books on Friday for a new euro two-year floating rate note, the second senior deal in as many days to hit the European bond market, boosting hopes that more banks will follow.

Lead managers ABN Amro, Barclays Capital, Citigroup and Deutsche Bank have gone out with pricing thoughts of 130bp area over Euribor, which represents a new issue premium of around 20bp.

That is slightly higher than the 15bp new issue premium paid by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, which boosted confidence with a EUR1.5bn FRN with the same maturity. That deal -- the first benchmark senior bond sold in Europe since June -- priced 2bp tighter than initial guidance of Euribor plus 100bp area at plus 98bp. The trade drew demand of EUR1.8bn.

Deutsche Bank soothed fears that even Europe's top rated banks would be shut out of the senior unsecured bond market after it ended a three-month drought in supply, but bankers warned weaker financial institutions still faced funding challenges.

One syndicate official said the market may now reopen for around two dozen issuers, including banks from Scandinavia, Australia, the Netherlands and the UK, as well as perhaps Credit Suisse. (Reporting by Natalie Harrison, IFR Markets)