LONDON, Sept 30 (IFR) - ABN Amro Bank NV opened books on
Friday for a new euro two-year floating rate note, the second
senior deal in as many days to hit the European bond market,
boosting hopes that more banks will follow.
Lead managers ABN Amro, Barclays Capital, Citigroup and
Deutsche Bank have gone out with pricing thoughts of 130bp area
over Euribor, which represents a new issue premium of around
20bp.
That is slightly higher than the 15bp new issue premium paid
by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, which boosted confidence with a
EUR1.5bn FRN with the same maturity. That deal -- the first
benchmark senior bond sold in Europe since June -- priced 2bp
tighter than initial guidance of Euribor plus 100bp area at plus
98bp. The trade drew demand of EUR1.8bn.
Deutsche Bank soothed fears that even Europe's top rated
banks would be shut out of the senior unsecured bond market
after it ended a three-month drought in supply, but bankers
warned weaker financial institutions still faced funding
challenges.
One syndicate official said the market may now reopen for
around two dozen issuers, including banks from Scandinavia,
Australia, the Netherlands and the UK, as well as perhaps Credit
Suisse.
(Reporting by Natalie Harrison, IFR Markets)