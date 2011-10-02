LONDON Oct 2 British scientists conducting
early-stage research have found that a potential new drug from
GlaxoSmithKline could treat mixed-lineage leukaemia(MLL)
-- the most common form of leukaemia in babies.
In a study published in the journal Nature, scientists from
the British drugmaker collaborating with the charity Cancer
Research UK (CRUK) and Cellzome AG found that the experimental
drug, called I-BET151, mimics a chemical tag which is key to
preventing the process of activating the leukaemia genes.
"This ... is an exciting new avenue for drug discovery which
we hope will be useful for other types of cancer in addition to
MLL-leukaemias," said Tony Kouzarides of the Wellcome Trust/CRUK
Gurdon Institute at Cambridge University, who co-led the study.
Kevin Lee, head of epigenetics discovery research at GSK,
who also worked on the study, said he too was excited about the
findings, although it will probably be many years before the
drug could potentially reach the market.
"Even though this is still lab-based ... it validates the
idea of developing small molecules against epigenetic switches,"
he said in an emailed comment.
"It is important to remember we will need to be successful
on a number of additional steps before we can move this from the
lab to testing this compound in humans."
MLL leukaemia is thought to account for up to 80 percent of
cases of acute leukaemia in children below two years old, and up
to one in 10 cases in adults.
Most patients don't respond well to standard leukaemia
treatments and often the cancer comes back.
The disease is caused when a gene called MLL gets fused to
another gene. This disrupts the normal function of MLL by
creating a new "fusion protein" that behaves wrongly, switching
on genes that drive the development of leukaemia.
Kouzarides's team found that in the disease, the MLL-fusion
proteins are targeted to leukaemia-causing genes by proteins
from the BET family, which recognise certain chemical "tags" on
chromatin, the scaffold on which DNA is arranged.
Using I-BET151 to treat leukaemias in mice and human cancer
cells in a lab, the researchers found that the chemical could
halt the disease, paving the way for more research to be done in
first-stage, or so-called Phase I, human trials.
"We urgently need better ways to treat children with more
aggressive forms of leukaemia, such as MLL," said Lesley Walker,
CRUK's director of information.
"Although this research is only in the lab at the moment, we
hope it will move quickly towards clinical trials in patients."
Leukaemia is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in children
and accounts for a around a third of all cancers diagnosed in
children. According to Cancer Research UK, eight out of 10
children with leukaemia in Britain now survive for five years or
more, compared with one in 10 in the late 1960s.
(Editing by Sugita Katyal)