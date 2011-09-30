LONDON, Sept 30 The euro fell to a two-week low versus sterling on Friday on market talk of a large euro sell order to be executed later in the session that prompted investors to short the single currency.

Traders said a UK clearer was expected to sell between three and four billion euros for conversion of EU agricultural subsidies at the European Central Bank fix at 1215 GMT.

The euro dropped to 86.49 pence, its lowest level since Sept. 14, with macro funds cited among the sellers. Traders also cited option expiries at 86.75 pence to roll off at the New York fix.

(Reporting by Nia Williams)