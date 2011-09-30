LONDON, Sept 30 The euro fell to a two-week low
versus sterling on Friday on market talk of a large euro sell
order to be executed later in the session that prompted
investors to short the single currency.
Traders said a UK clearer was expected to sell between three
and four billion euros for conversion of EU agricultural
subsidies at the European Central Bank fix at 1215 GMT.
The euro dropped to 86.49 pence, its lowest
level since Sept. 14, with macro funds cited among the sellers.
Traders also cited option expiries at 86.75 pence to roll off at
the New York fix.
(Reporting by Nia Williams)