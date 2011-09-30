* Euro tenders will be held weekly or more frequently if needed

* Funds can be used only for financing fx loan repayments

* Cbank euro sale helps prevent forint plunge - analysts (Adds details, background, analyst comment)

BUDAPEST, Sept 30 Hungary's central bank will launch euro sale tenders on Oct. 3 for commercial banks to help them finance the repayment of households' foreign currency mortgage loans under a government scheme, the bank said on its www.mnb.hu website on Friday.

The bank earlier said that it would use its foreign currency reserves to prevent forint volatility as the repayments are seen boosting foreign currency demand.

It estimated that about 20 percent of the 5.55 trillion forints ($25.9 billion) worth of foreign currency loan stock could be affected in the repayments which will be made at discount exchange rates and will therefore inflict heavy losses on banks.

Most households borrowed in Swiss franc years ago at exchange rates around 150-160 forints and can repay their loans at 180. The forint traded at 249.35 against the franc at 1154 GMT, slightly firmer levels before the announcement.

The NBH will announce the tenders on the Reuters page and will allocate the available euro funds based on the exchange rate levels in the bids of commercial banks.

The euro funding from the tenders can be used only for the fx loan repayments under the scheme approved by parliament earlier this month, and banks must convert the unused funds back to forint at the central bank between March 1 and 14.

The foreign currency need of banks will hinge on the participation rate in the repayment scheme.

Based on the NBH's 20 percent estimate, the euro tenders could tap the bank's 37.55 billion euro reserve by about 3 billion euros, while in case of 50 percent the amount could rise to 7-8 billion euros, said Concorde analyst Janos Samu

"That's unlikely but not completely impossible," Samu said.

"This NBH facility is a very important thing to defend markets," he said. "If banks expect a surge in demand for foreign currency, it could have happened that they jump on the market to sell the forint so as to be there before others."

"A forint blow-up could have also had a serious impact on investors who hold forint-denominated government bonds."

David Nemeth of ING estimated the likely amount to be converted by the central bank at 3-4 billion euros.

"I don't expect a significant forint weakening as a direct consequence of the early repayments (due to the fx loan repayments)," Nemeth said.

"It's quite another matter what the overall message (of the scheme) is," he said. "It may have some indirect, psychological forint negative effects, in terms of Hungary's credibility, and of course the steep losses to the banking sector." ($1 = 214.108 Hungarian Forints) (Reporting by Sandor Peto/Marton Dunai; editing by Ron Askew)