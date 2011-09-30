Sept 30 Talks between private equity firm Cinven
and potential buyers for Italian aerospace firm Avio
are at a standstill over price and rising political concerns
about an international buyer, people familiar with the situation
said.
Cinven hired banks earlier this year to investigate a
listing of a business that provides engine parts for the
Eurofighter Typhoon and supplies the likes of General Electric
and Rolls Royce .
More recently, the firm has been talking to other buyout
houses and rival aerospace companies about a sale, the people
said, as it looked to seal a deal in excess of 3 billion euros
($4.1 billion) without resorting to turbulent IPO markets.
Cinven held dicussions with numerous interested parties
including French peer Safran , General Electric ,
German group MTU (MTXGn.DE) and private quity firms including
Bain, CVC and Clayton Dubilier & Rice.
Those talks have now stalled, but are not definitely dead,
the people said.
