Sept 30 Talks between private equity firm Cinven and potential buyers for Italian aerospace firm Avio are at a standstill over price and rising political concerns about an international buyer, people familiar with the situation said.

Cinven hired banks earlier this year to investigate a listing of a business that provides engine parts for the Eurofighter Typhoon and supplies the likes of General Electric and Rolls Royce .

More recently, the firm has been talking to other buyout houses and rival aerospace companies about a sale, the people said, as it looked to seal a deal in excess of 3 billion euros ($4.1 billion) without resorting to turbulent IPO markets.

Cinven held dicussions with numerous interested parties including French peer Safran , General Electric , German group MTU (MTXGn.DE) and private quity firms including Bain, CVC and Clayton Dubilier & Rice.

Those talks have now stalled, but are not definitely dead, the people said. (Reporting by Sophie Sassard)