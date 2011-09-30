LONDON, Sept 30 I spent a few days early this week in a delightfully sunny Budapest, partly to escape the fray but also to see if there were alternative perspectives on EU and global events.

Not a chance.

News from the World Bank/IMF meetings; progress on parliamentary votes on changes to European Financial Stability Facility statutes; the Fed's Operation Twist; gyrating markets; Europe's fragile banks; final plans for Basel's capital surcharge on G-SIFIs (Global Systemically Important Financial Institutions - banks that are too big to fail)... oh and Ossie Gruebel's slow-motion and clearly reluctant resignation from UBS (was he dragged kicking and screaming; or what?). These events followed me all points east from London. Of course, the same issues were already there and the range of views didn't differ materially. Oh well, it was worth a try.

I returned to London in time to chair IFR's emerging markets conference, expecting at least a bit of respite from the chaos in Europe around superior prospects for the BRICS etc. Not a bit of it. Notions of decoupling are fanciful and when Greece defaults - yes when - the domino effect will engulf swathes of EM, too.

I was struck by the almost comedic value of comments out of the IMF/World Bank deliberations in Washington. The events surrounding Greece and European banks etc, and the state of much of the world economy, are far from amusing. But how many times did we need to see officials, politicians and the omnipresent and ever-grandstanding Mohamed El-Erian queuing up to outdo each other in coming up with increasingly dramatic ways of saying how 'dangerous' or 'grave' they thought the situation was? [Aside: does El-Erian have a day job? He seems to show up whenever there's a camera within 10 yards.]

The situation we find ourselves in is dangerous, for all sorts of reasons. But I wonder how aware politicians are that the principal reason is that no-one trusts them a) at all; b) to know what to do; and c) even if they did know what to do, no-one trusts them to be in a position to do anything about it quickly or efficiently.

German finance minister Wolfgang Schäuble pointed to lack of confidence undermining demand in financial markets, and said lack of confidence was down to budget deficits and unsustainable levels of public debt. He's only partly right. That lack of confidence is down to the incompetence and limitless dithering of our political leaders.

As for the progress of discussions on the EFSF, it's "so far so good". Angela Merkel got the vote through the Bundestag, so we're almost there on the original July 21 Bailout 2.0 proposals. Beyond the preposterous notion that Slovakia could be a hold-out on getting the proposals ratified by all 17 euro zone partners (underlining the sheer absurdity of the EU machinery), the problem is that we've moved way beyond widening the scope of the 440 billion euros fund.

There's real momentum behind leveraging the EFSF and increasing its firepower. But Germany's Economy Minister Philipp Roesler said on Friday that leveraging the EFSF is not on the table. The financing markets were becoming excited at the prospect of using EFSF guarantees to facilitate borrowing by member states, or at least having the EFSF cover first-loss pieces up to 20 percent. But this is now looking like a long shot.

How is the market taking all of the various news strands? Well, by voting with their feet. But how many of you saw the BBC TV interview with Alessio Rastani. The interview went viral and is worth a look. How a part-time day trader made it onto the BBC as a market expert is beyond me, but I must say he said some things that are commonly accepted: the rescue plan isn't going to work, the euro is going to crash, the market is toast, the stock market is finished, and that he was looking to make money from the turmoil.

"This is not a time for wishful thinking that governments are going to sort things out. Governments don't rule the world, Goldman Sachs rules the world. Goldman Sachs does not care about this rescue package. Neither do the big funds," he said. Classic.

ALL DOOMED

McKinsey published its annual review on the banking industry a week or so ago, entitled: "The state of global banking - in search of a sustainable model". The report, which the consultancy said is based on data spanning 79 countries and the world's 300 largest banks, makes for depressing reading.

Here's a key takeaway for you to get depressed about over the weekend: "banks in Europe and North America will need to more than double their profits between now and 2015 - collectively adding around $350 billion to the bottom line - to produce returns that would match their current cost of equity, while also covering additional capital requirements under Basel III of up to $1.5 trillion. Given additional surcharges for Systemically Important Financial Institutions, the "return gap" may be even greater."

The report might just as well have been entitled: "You're all doomed. Switch the lights off now". McKinsey should have sent out fluffy branded towels with copies of the report to the 300 banks on which it based its findings to make it easier for them to throw them in when they've figured out they're going to hell in a hand basket. More on this soon. (Created by John Manley)