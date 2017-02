PRAGUE, Sept 30 The Czech unit of RWE said it would raise natural gas prices for households by 5.2 percent on average due to a steep depreciation of the crown against the U.S. dollar.

"Due to the steep weakening of the crown, purchasing commodities for which we pay in dollars is becoming more expensive," Tomas Varcop, member of the board of directors at RWE Transgas, said on Friday.

The crown shed 11.2 percent against the dollar between Aug. 29 and Sept. 22, when it hit the weakest level since January. (Reporting by Roman Gazdik, editing by Jane Baird)