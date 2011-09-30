(Update to add details on ABN Amro trade)
By Helene Durand
LONDON, Sept 30 (IFR) - The three-month European senior
unsecured drought finally came to an end this week with two
deals launched for Deutsche Bank and ABN Amro, but while the
issuance was welcomed, syndicate bankers said the market is
still a long way away from being fully recovered.
ABN Amro priced a EUR500m two-year FRN via ABN, Barclays
Capital, Citi and Deutsche Bank on Friday, having attracted
EUR550m of demand.
The deal priced in line with price thoughts and official
guidance of 130bp. "We had to be realistic on appetite in the
context of the Deutsche Bank deal," said a banker involved in
the trade.
ABN paid a new issue premium of around 20bp, which was
slightly more than what Deutsche paid. This was still very
competitive for the borrower as it represented a saving of 45bp
to 50bp versus where a fixed rate deal would have come.
"This didn't look like a giveaway but just like the Deutsche
deal, it was what the market needed," said a syndicate banker
away from the deal. "Investors have said that they don't want
the new issue premium to be so big that they have to mark their
portfolio wider but it needs to be enough for them to be
comfortable in getting involved."
Bank investors bought over half of the issue at 52% and were
followed by asset-managers who took 32%. Supranationals, retail,
insurance and others bought the rest.
In terms of regions, Germany/Austria bought 28% of the deal,
UK/Ireland took 21%, France 14%, te Nordic region 14%. The
reminder went to Switzerland, Southern Europe, the Benelux, Asia
and others which took 7%, 6%, 5%, 3% and 2% respectively.
RIGHT BALANCE
ABN followed hot on the heels of Deutsche Bank, which
finally ended the senior drought and soothed fears that the
market would stay shut after a dismal third quarter of no
benchmark issues.
The issuer opened books yesterday morning for a two-year FRN
with pricing thoughts of 100bp area over Euribor. An encouraging
response from investors who put in EUR1.8bn of orders meant that
the EUR1.5bn deal priced at 98bp, offering a 15bp new issue
premium.
"Given the lack of recent bank issuance, it was difficult to
know what the right premium was," said Jonathan Blake, global
head of issuance at Deutsche Bank. "We ended up paying a 15bp
concession, a level at which investors were happy to
participate."
The transaction is the first senior deal to reach the EUR1bn
mark since a EUR1.5bn 18-month FRN for ING priced in June.
"Looking at our experience over recent years, it has
generally been a good idea to take advantage of the markets when
they are open," said Blake.
"We were the first to access the market in August 2007 when
the crisis began and we feel it is prudent to take advantage of
funding opportunities, despite the wider spread environment.
After three days of stability, now felt like an ideal time," he
added.
"Given that nothing was issued over the last 85 days, we
felt that something more defensive such as a two-year FRN made
sense," said Blake. "Also, we have done a lot of long-dated
funding this year and are at the upper end of our three to five
year duration target."
The issue will effectively reduce the borrower's 2012
funding programme.
REAL TEST STILL TO COME
Bankers away from the deal were quick to praise the issue.
"We couldn't have wished for a better outcome," said a head
of FIG syndicate. "The market was always there, it was just a
matter of waiting for someone to do something. It's great that
Deutsche got out there and proved it. Also, a 15bp new issue
premium was great, especially in the context of what corporate
issuers have been paying."
He added that while the list of names that could access the
market was longer than it was two weeks ago, a full reopening of
the sector was still some way away.
"The pricing differential between senior and covered is
still too skewed in favour of covered bonds," he said "even
though the latter has not covered itself in glory this week."
Meanwhile, a head of syndicate also praised the issue but
said that investors were still wary of the asset-class.
"They got a EUR1.8bn book which is solid and it's great to
have a deal out there," he said. "However, this was a
short-dated deal and the real test will come when we see a
five-year fixed. Also, Deutsche doing a deal is not indicate of
what other issuers in other jurisdictions can do."
He added that investors were not desperate to add to their
FIG exposure right now. "While FIG forms a big part of the
indices and investors have got to track them, they're not
desperate to add and if anything, they are more trying to reduce
exposure. Also, while the current valuations might look
attractive on a historical basis and there might be some upside,
the potential downside, if the Eurozone sovereign crisis does
not get solved, is immense."
The pricing on Deutsche was much wider than its two-year FRN
launched in February which came at 45bp over Euribor for EUR2bn.
Markit's senior index, while trading a lot tighter than it
did a week ago, at 261bp versus 325bp, it still at stressed
levels. The index hit a tight of 120bp in April this year.
(Reporting by Helene Durand, Editing by Julian Baker)