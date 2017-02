Sept 30 Morocco's antitrust authority pledged total even-handedness in dealing with businesses owned by the monarchy, but exception may be made in sectors that help preserve social stability and firms that are leaders in other sectors, its head said in an interview.

The Council of Competitiveness, whose role is advisory, may have to wait until the second half of 2012 before its remit is changed to allow it to intervene in competition issues, Chairman Abdelali Benamour told Reuters on Friday. (Reporting By Souhail Karam; Editing by David Hulmes)