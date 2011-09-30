* Says no limits to dealing with royal family owned
companies
* Remit will change to allow intervention on competition
grounds
* Exceptions may involve socially sensitive sectors,
industry leaders
(Adds more quotes, details)
By Souhail Karam
Sept 30 Morocco's antitrust authority pledged
total even-handedness in dealing with businesses owned by the
monarchy, but exception may be made in sectors that help
preserve social stability and firms that are leaders in other
sectors, its head said in an interview.
The Council of Competitiveness, whose role is advisory, may
have to wait until the second half of 2012 before its remit is
changed to allow it to intervene in competition issues, Chairman
Abdelali Benamour told Reuters on Friday.
Since its inception in 2001, the council has not been able
to access government data to assess the scale of under-the-table
deals involving licences and contracts handed to individuals or
foreign firms without going through tenders.
Such licences have involved sand quarries, mining, fishing
and public transport among other sectors, as well as contracts
worth billions of dollars to supply state-run firms with
machinery and equipment.
"We have been living in a market economy for so long but we
didn't digest what this actually means," Benamour told Reuters.
"We are not used to working transparently."
Through the National Investment Company (SNI), the royal
family is the biggest private stakeholder in the country's
economy.
SNI's 2010 net consolidated profit accounted for about 27
percent of total net profit by firms listed on the Casablanca
bourse.
There are no official figures on the size of the Moroccan
royal family's stake in SNI, but market sources put it at around
60 percent. SNI officials decline to comment on the matter.
SNI has come under greater public scrutiny amid protests
inspired by revolts in neighbouring Tunisia and Egypt.
The protesters also want a separation between power and
money, and lower wealth gaps in a country with high poverty and
illiteracy rates, and an ingrained deference toward the king.
"(King Mohammed) told me that we will change the remit of
the council and that it will be able to intervene to safeguard
competitiveness," Benamour said.
"Do you think that it is in the palace's interest to own
businesses that are not competitive? ... All cases will be
examined. As far as we are concerned there are no limits."
SNI and its subsidiary ONA last year began a merger process
and later delisted from the Casablanca bourse to pave the way
for the transfer of ONA assets to SNI and the later sale of some
of those assets.
It reduced in July its stake in the country's biggest
cooking oil Lesieur in the first of what is expected
to be a series of transactions involving SNI stakes in the
country's biggest bank AttijariWafa Bank , dairy firm
Centrale Laitiere and Morocco's sole sugar refiner,
Cosumar .
"The palace (monarchy) has already started to change
things," said Benamour in reference to SNI's partial withdrawal
from some sectors.
"It is in the interest of major Moroccan businessmen to
embrace competitiveness".
Exceptions may however be made especially for
socially-sensitive sectors, such agribusinesses whose products
are subsidised by the state, or for small and medium firms and
what Benamour called "national champions".
"A firm that is a leader in its industry, spends money on
research and development and pulls with that the rest of the
economic fabric may be entitled to some degree of exception.
"It will however have to be limited in time, the scope or
volume and we will have to be 100 percent sure of the benefits,"
he said.
The Moroccan government has been looking more seriously in
recent months at ideas to reform a subsidy system mostly for
flour, sugar and energy products and whose cost has soared to
nearly 6 percent of the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP)
in 2011.
Benamour said the council will "express its views on the
sugar industry" but he declined to elaborate.
The subsidies system and a tax amnesty on the agricultural
sector should also be subject to a review by the council.
"The(subsidy) system creates a situation of undue rent ...
It represents an exception to the spirit of competitiveness ...
It benefits both the poor and the rich".
"We are thinking of ways that will solve this issue," said
Benamour.
New laws to strengthen the council's powers will need to go
through parliament where many members hold licences, especially
for sand quarries and transport, which were obtained under the
discretion of government officials.
Benamour acknowledged the likelihood that the council's new
role would meet some resistance. "I'm optimistic but I'm also
not fooling myself: There will be problems," he said.
(Reporting By Souhail Karam; Editing by David Hulmes)