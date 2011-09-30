DUBLIN, Sept 30 Struggling Irish telecoms firm eircom has appointed several independent directors as part of a deal with lenders to waive conditions of its debt pile of 3.75 billion euros ($5 billion).

Lenders representing more than 90 of the debt this month agreed to the waiver of debt covenants until Dec. 15 to allow restructuring discussions to take place and avoid a possible default.

"The appointments follow a commitment made by the company in the waiver agreement to expand the number of independent directorships and enhance the independence of the existing governance structures," eircom said in a statement.

Nicky Harter and Bernard Somers joined the boards of eircom Limited, eircom Group Ltd, ERC Ireland Holdings Ltd and Valentia Telecommunications, the statement said.

Andrew MacCallum, Ray Jackson, Bob Rajan and Paul D'Alton were appointed non-executive director to ERC Ireland Preferred Equity Ltd, it said.

($1 = 0.745 Euros) (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by David Hulmes)