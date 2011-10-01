FRANKFURT Oct 1 BMW dealerships in Germany will be asked to better segregate sales space between BMW and Mini cars, BMW Germany sales chief Karsten Engel told weekly auto industry publication Automobilwoche.

"There cannot be different brands in the same showroom," Engel told Automobilwoche.

Currently some BMW dealerships sell Mini vehicles within their open-plan showrooms.

BMW is pushing for separate sales areas before introducing a new generation of small BMW-branded front-wheel-drive cars, Automobilwoche said.

Because the technological underpinnings of the new BMW cars are similar to that of the Mini, the Munich-based auto maker is pushing for more distinct sales areas.

BMW bought the Mini brand as part of Rover Group in 1994.