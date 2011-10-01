MADRID Oct 1 Spanish listed broadcaster Antena 3 increased its audience share in September to 11.9 percent from 11.3 percent in August, thankss to it popularity with women and young people aged 13-24.

The audience share measured by consultancy Barlovento gave the channel third place in the ratings.

It was pipped for second place by rival Telecinco despite a slip in the latter's share to 13.7 percent from 14.3 percent. State-run La1 topped the September ratings with a 13.9 percent audience share.

Telecinco, controlled by Italy's Mediaset , is a popular choice with women and with evening and late-night audiences.

Audience share is a key component in the prices broadcasters set for advertising. Both listed channels have received an advertising boost from the Spanish government's decision to pull ads from state channels La1 and La2, effective from the start of 2010. (Reporting By Judy MacInnes; Editing by Catherine Evans)