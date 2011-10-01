FRANKFURT Oct 1 German Landesbank HSH Nordbank has a "solid" liquidity and capital position, and exposure of 1.2 billion euros ($1.6 billion) to troubled euro zone periphery countries, Chief Executive Paul Lerbinger told German weekly Welt am Sonntag.

The Hamburg-based bank, which is in the process of shedding 1,200 jobs as part of a restructuring plan imposed by the European Union, currently has no problems securing funds, Lerbinger told the paper.

"Refinancing on the capital markets is going well, the European Union decision will further help us," Lerbinger said, referring to the bank's effort to cut down risky assets.

In late September, HSH secured EU approval for a revamp that will see the bailed-out German lender sell off its aircraft financing unit, shrink its shipping financing activities and cut its balance sheet by nearly two-thirds.

In theory, the banking sector could cope with a forced restructuring of Greek debt, Lerbinger said, but he warned that the consequences of such a step remain unknown.

"If it was limited to Greece, the banking sector as a whole -- with a few exceptions -- could cope. The worrying thing about the situation is the fact that nobody can predict with certainty what the consequences [of such a step] will be," Lerbinger told the paper.

HSH, like other German landesbanks, lost billions of euros on risky investments in the financial crisis following the collapse of Lehman Bros, forcing its state owners Hamburg and Schleswig-Holstein to prop it up with 10 billion euros ($13.7 billion) in loan guarantees and a capital injection of 3 billion euros. ($1 = 0.745 Euros) (Reporting By Edward Taylor; Editing by Catherine Evans)