ATHENS Oct 1 Greek Finance Minister Evangelos
Venizelos said Greece would receive the sixth tranche of its
EU/IMF bailout loan because it was taking the necessary
austerity measures.
"Since we are taking such difficult decisions and the Greek
people are shouldering such great sacrifices, yes, the sixth
tranche is assured," he said in an interview published on
Saturday with weekly newspaper To Vima.
Venizelos also dismissed the prospect of a Greek debt
default.
"Any discussion of a default is either naive ... or
dangerous," he told the paper in an interview.
