MADRID Oct 3 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

BANKIA , IBEX

Bankia, Spain's biggest savings bank by assets, will join the blue chip IBEX-35 index on Monday.

ANTENA 3 < A3TV.MC>, TELECINCO

Spanish broadcaster Antena 3 increased its audience share in September to 11.9 percent from 11.3 percent in August, while rival Telecinco saw its share slip to 13.7 percent from 14.3 percent. For a full story, click on .

NATIONAL LOTTERY

Spain's main opposition party, the People's Party, could privatise the national lottery's management, but not its capital, if it wins November's general elections, Expansion reported on Monday, without citing any sources. The paper said the privatisation would follow the British lottery management model.

