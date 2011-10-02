FRANKFURT Oct 2 Austria's insolvent A-TEC Industries will be broken up and sold off in parts after a restructuring effort to repay 47 percent of the company's debts failed to meet a Friday deadline, the company said on Sunday.

A-TEC creditors had agreed in December to a breakup unless payment on 47 percent of A-TEC's debts could be secured by the end of Friday.

"Proceeds from the sales will be paid out to A-TEC creditors," A-TEC said in a statement.

In recent days, an offer fell through for the troubled Austrian group from another suitor, Contor Industries GmbH.

A-TEC plunged into trouble after its Austria Energy & Environment unit, which makes thermal power generation systems, was forced into insolvency last year. (Reporting By Edward Taylor)