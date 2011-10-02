FRANKFURT Oct 2 Austria's insolvent A-TEC
Industries will be broken up and sold off in parts
after a restructuring effort to repay 47 percent of the
company's debts failed to meet a Friday deadline, the company
said on Sunday.
A-TEC creditors had agreed in December to a breakup unless
payment on 47 percent of A-TEC's debts could be secured by the
end of Friday.
"Proceeds from the sales will be paid out to A-TEC
creditors," A-TEC said in a statement.
In recent days, an offer fell through for the troubled
Austrian group from another suitor, Contor Industries GmbH.
A-TEC plunged into trouble after its Austria Energy &
Environment unit, which makes thermal power generation systems,
was forced into insolvency last year.
(Reporting By Edward Taylor)