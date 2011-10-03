Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

PMI

The September Purchasing Managers' Index index released. Analysts expect the figure to fall to 51.05 points from 51.8 in August. (0700)

TVN

Vivendi is interested in buying media group TVN with a Polish partner, the head of the French group's supervisory board tells Rzeczpospolita. The newspaper says Vivendi, Bertlesmann's(BTGGg.F) RTL and Time Warne remain in the running.

POCZTOWY

Lender Bank Pocztowy, controlled by the state treasury and bank PKO BP , has suspended its IPO plans due to poor market conditions, writes Dziennik.

POLL

A week ahead of the general election, polls indicate a tightening race between the ruling Civic Platform (PO) and main opposition, the right-leaning Law and Justice (PiS). In a survey by Millward Brown (SMG/KRC), PO is backed by 32 percent of Poles, three points ahead of PiS. In a Homo Homini poll, PiS trails PO by a single percentage point.

WARSAW BOURSE

The stock exchange is willing to pay about 230 million zlotys ($70 million) for an 80 percent stake in its local energy-trading rival PolPX, the Parkiet daily reported on Saturday quoting unidentified sources.

BOGDANKA

The coal miner starts trial production at a new wall in its coal deposit Stefanow.

NOTE - For a diary of forthcoming events see and a calendar of east European economic indicators see .

For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX