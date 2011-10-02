LONDON Oct 2 Just seven games into the Premier
League season, Arsene Wenger all but conceded an Arsenal title
challenge after a 2-1 defeat at north London rivals Tottenham
Hotspur on Sunday.
A fourth defeat was compounded by a serious looking injury
to right back Bacary Sagna and Wenger was in a gloomy mood when
asked about Arsenal's chances of competing at the top.
"At the moment we have to set ourselves a realistic target
to get in touch with those teams who are fighting to stay in the
Champions League," Wenger told reporters.
"To say we will win the league is not realistic. We are 12
points behind Manchester United and Manchester City so it is not
realistic today to say that we will win the league.
"We have to fight to come back into a much better position."
Since Wenger took charge of Arsenal in 1996 they have never
finished outside the top four and are virtual fixtures in the
Champions League. But their worst start to a season under the
Frenchman has now put their place among the elite in jeopardy.
Wenger was even asked whether he was thought Arsenal, only
two points above the bottom three, were in danger of a
relegation battle.
"No," was his emphatic reply, although with Cesc Fabregas
and Samir Nasri gone and Jack Wilshere ruled out until after
Christmas with an ankle injury, these are clearly worrying times
at The Emirates.
The mood was not improved by the sight of Sagna leaving the
ground on crutches with his leg in a brace after an awkward fall
under a challenge from Benoit Assou-Ekotto.
"We are very worried about his injury. He is in hospital at
the moment and it is too early to say but the first signs do not
look good at all. It is the fibula in the ankle that has to be
checked, that is what I have been told. We will know tonight,"
Wenger said.
Wenger saw some encouraging signs against Tottenham, who won
a fourth consecutive league match with goals from Rafael van der
Vaart and Kyle Walker either side of Aaron Ramsey's equaliser,
but said confidence was clearly low.
"In the first half I felt we played a little but with the
handbrake on," Wenger said. "Even playing like that we had four
chances. At halftime we came out and had a go at them and got it
back to 1-1.
"I felt again that we didn't push on enough and let them get
back into the game. We lack a little bit of confidence at the
moment, and we just need to protect a result when we have one."
Wenger, was rattled by questions over his failure to shake
hands with Clive Allen, one of Tottenham's coaching staff, and
felt Van der Vaart's opening goal should not have been allowed,
insisting the Dutchman could even have been shown a second
yellow card for deliberate handball.
"It is frustrating as well because their first goal was
handball," Wenger said. "I wonder what the linesmen do in these
situations. It is a second yellow card as well because he
already had one -- for handball, on purpose."
Tottenham have gone from strength to strength since losing
their opening two league games to Manchester United and
Manchester City and are up to sixth place, three points behind
fourth-placed Newcastle United with a game in hand.
"They (Arsenal) got off to a better start in the second
half, got the goal, and watching the game you would have
thought, 'they are in the ascendency. We could be in trouble',"
Tottenham manager Harry Redknapp said.
"But we upped it. We got better and stronger and we took
over. We deserved the win in the second half, I thought we were
excellent. We had all the good chances."
