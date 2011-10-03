BUCHAREST Oct 3 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial
markets on Monday.
RESERVES
Romania's central bank is expected to release foreign
exchange reserves for September.
DEBT AUCTION
Romania tenders 300 million lei($92.4 million) in six-month
treasury bills.
ROMANIA AIMS TO SELL 4 BLN LEI IN OCT DEBT
Romania plans to sell 4 billion lei ($1.3 billion) worth of
currency bills and bonds in October, compared with 3.14 billion
lei it sold this month, the finance ministry said on Friday.
ROMANIA CBANK STEPS IN TO SUPPORT LEU - DEALERS
Romania's central bank has stepped in indirectly on the spot
foreign exchange market, selling euros via local banks on Friday
to stem the leu's fall , three dealers said.
CEE MARKETS-C.BANKS SEEN INTERVENING TO SUPPORT ZLOTY, LEU
The Polish zloty and Romanian leu trimmed losses against the
euro on Friday after dealers said both countries' central banks
intervened on the spot market to support the ailing currencies.
GDP GROWTH
Romania's 2012 GDP growth forecast will be cut at around 2
percent due to external factors, IMF mission chief Jeffrey
Franks said.
Ziarul Financiar, Page 3
2012 BUDGET DRAFT
The finance ministry will discuss Romania's 2012 budget
draft with the joint IMF and European Commission mission that
will be in Bucharest later this month and will probably cut the
revenues forecast due to a lower than expected economic growth,
deputy finance minister Gheorghe Gherghina said.
Ziarul Financiar, Page 1
FOREIGN INVESTMENT
* IBM is interested in investing in a technological
park in Targu-Mures, Romania's Transport Minister Anca Boagiu
said. Ziarul Financiar, Page 2
* Bosch , as well as a Chinese company ZTE
, may be interested in setting up a production plant
at Nokia's old premises near Cluj. Romania Libera, Page 4
NOTE- For a diary of forthcoming Romanian events, double
click , and a calendar of east European economic
indicators, see .
For other related news, double click on:
---------------------------------------------------------------
Romania Market Debt Romanian forex
Romania Market Report Romanian money
Emerging Market Debt Emerging forex
All Emerging Markets news CEE indicators
All East Europe News E.Europe equities
TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets
TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch
Romanian indicators
Main page of Reuters poll
---------------------------------------------------------------
($1 = 3.247 Romanian Lei)