PARIS Oct 3 Aerospace and defence group EADS is open to teaming up with France's Thales to win a border surveillance contract in Brazil potentially worth 7.5 billion euros ($10.1 billion) over five years, EADS' chief told daily Le Figaro.

EADS already has a joint venture in security with Brazilian conglomerate Odebrecht and is opening a new helicopter factory in Itajuba, southeast Brazil, later this year.

"We aren't ruling out partnering with Thales to win this (surveillance) contract," EADS Chief Executive Louis Gallois said in comments published on Monday. The upcoming tender offer for the contract covers both land and maritime borders, Le Figaro said.

Thales was not immediately available for comment. ($1 = 0.745 Euros) (Reporting By Lionel Laurent and Gilles Guillaume; Editing by David Holmes)