SOFIA Oct 3 The Bulgarian communications regulator will hold a tender to grant a 3G mobile phone network licence to facilitate the launch of a fourth mobile operator in the country.

Closed bids must be filed on Dec. 7 with an initial price for the 15-year licence set at 49.5 million levs ($33.9 million), the regulator said in a statement on its website. Interested bidders should file applications to participate by Oct. 21.

The regulator decided to hold the tender after a Bulgarian registered company, 4G COM, applied for a UMTS licence in July.

A previous attempt to launch a fourth mobile operator in Bulgaria three years ago failed due to a lack of eligible bidders.

Penetration of mobile services in the European Union's poorest nation, with 7.4 million people, stood at 133 percent last October, data from the European Commission showed.

All three operational mobile operators in Bulgaria are foreign owned.

Mobiltel is controlled by Telekom Austria , Globul is the local unit of Greece's OTE (OTEr.AT) and debt-laden Vivacom is controlled by PineBridge Investments, in turn owned by Hong Kong telecoms and media tycoon Richard Li. ($1=1.459 Leva) (Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by David Holmes)