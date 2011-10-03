ATHENS Oct 3 Shares in Greece's largest construction group Ellaktor (HELr.AT) jumped 9 percent on Monday after the company agreed to sell part of its stake in a gold mining company that operates in Greece.

Ellaktor signed a deal with Qatar's sovereign wealth fund Qatar Holding on Saturday to sell a 7 percent stake in listed European Goldfields EGUq.L, in which Qatar will invest $1 billion, including $600 million to finance operations in Greece.

"Besides the cash Ellaktor will get from the deal, the market anticipates that the Greek firm will have a share in the development of the Greek project," said Euroxx Securities analyst Yiannis Sinapis.

"There are also expectations that Ellaktor will participate in any future projects Qatar might secure in Greece," he added. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by David Holmes)