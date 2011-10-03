(Adds quotes, details)
ZURICH Oct 3 International airline traffic
slowed in August compared to July, with the total passenger
market down 1.6 percent and cargo down by 1.3 percent, industry
figures released on Monday showed, reflecting a sharp weakening
in the global economy.
The International Air Transport Association (IATA) said
international markets fell by 1.8 percent, while domestic
markets slipped 1.0 percent.
Although passenger traffic -- measured by the distance of
flights and the number of passengers -- was up 4.5 percent from
August 2010, the growth rate was slower than the 6.1 percent in
2011 so far.
"The industry has shifted gears downward. The pace of growth
in passenger markets has dipped and the freight business is now
shrinking at a faster pace. With business and consumer
confidence continuing to slump globally there is not a lot of
optimism for improved conditions any time soon," said IATA
Director General and CEO Tony Tyler said in a statement.
Freight traffic shrank at 3.8 percent in August from a year
previously and was up a mere 0.2 percent in the year to date.
Passenger traffic shows year-on-year change in percent. It
is measured in revenue passenger kilometres (RPK) which multiply
the number of passengers and the distance travelled.
Air freight traffic is measured in freight tonne kilometres
(FTK).
