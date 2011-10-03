LONDON Oct 3 A unit of Barclays Plc
has launched a platform to issue insurance-linked securities
(ILS) products to give collateralized reinsurance protection
against natural disasters, such as major hurricanes and
earthquakes, the bank said in a statement on Monday.
The ILS programme from Barclay's Capital will allow
insurers, reinsurers, corporations, governments and
supranational entities to transfer extreme risks to financial
market investors, who receive a handsome yield in return for
agreeing to cover damages they consider unlikely.
The most common form of ILS is the catastrophe bond - which
is seen as an alternative to reinsurance.
Catastrophe bond issuers make regular interest payments to
the bondholders, and, if no catastrophe-related losses are
incurred, return the principal once the notes expire. In the
event of major catastrophe-related claims, however, the insurer
uses the proceeds of the bond sale to absorb some of its losses.
The programme is an extension of Barclays Capital's existing
Event-Linked Swaps business and will allow investors, such as
hedge funds, asset managers, life insurers, pension funds and
sovereign funds, to buy reinsurance risk in "documented note
form", the bank said.
Investors can buy into traditional cat bonds, or smaller
private reinsurance deals, said Barclays Capital.
Private reinsurance deals have seen a recent boom in demand,
as traditional cat bonds have not kept up with demand from
investors.
The cat bond sector has shrunk 20 percent in the last 18
months as maturing bonds have not been replaced following
adjustments from risk assessor firm RMS's U.S. hurricane model
in February - which incorporates a higher probability of
hurricane damage in inland areas of the United States.
He said this has caused investors to look to the private
market to place their money through transactions such as
Industry Loss Warranties (ILW) or collateralised reinsurance
"Corporates and (re)insurers in particular are committed to
accessing the capital markets and are finding that these
alternatives allow them to deliver upon their enterprise risk
management objectives and, where applicable, demonstrate to
rating agencies their ability to use a range of risk mitigation
techniques," said Daniel Brookman, head of event-linked products
at Barclays Capital in New York.
In all, the catastrophe bond market has seen $37.6 billion
of cumulative issuance since 1996, according to a report from a
division of the world's biggest reinsurance broker, Aon Benfield
Securities .
(Reporting by Sarah Mortimer)