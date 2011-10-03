LUXEMBOURG Oct 4 Slovakia's parliament will vote next week on planned changes to the euro zone rescue fund, a key hurdle in containing the bloc's debt crisis, the country's finance minister said late on Monday.

"We expect to discuss and finally vote on this on Tuesday, Oct 11 and if not, then no later than on October 14, so we will have a final decision before the council," Slovak Finance Minister Ivan Miklos told reporters on the sidelines of a meeting of euro zone finance ministers.

Slovakia, a country of 5.4 million people could torpedo the ratification process of enhancement to the euro zone's European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF), if the junior coalition party blocs the changes agreed with other euro zone leaders.

(Reporting by Annika Breidthardt and John O'Donnell)