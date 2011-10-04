MADRID Oct 4 The following Spanish stocks may
be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch
for their accuracy:
BANKS
Regional savings bank NovaCaixaGalicia, taken over by the
Bank of Spain last week after it failed to find private
investors, has set aside 23.6 million euros ($31 million) to pay
off three top executives, various newspapers reported.
ECONOMY
September jobless figures due at 0900 CET (0700 GMT).
For today's European market outlook double click on .
For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX
please double click on
For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command
box and press the F3 button on your keyboard
For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click
For Spanish language market report double click on
For latest Eurostocks report please double click on
($1 = 0.753 Euros)