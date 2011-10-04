MADRID Oct 4 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

BANKS

Regional savings bank NovaCaixaGalicia, taken over by the Bank of Spain last week after it failed to find private investors, has set aside 23.6 million euros ($31 million) to pay off three top executives, various newspapers reported.

ECONOMY

September jobless figures due at 0900 CET (0700 GMT).

